Woman killed in 3-vehicle collision in Eaton County

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A woman died Tuesday afternoon in a three-vehicle collision in Charlotte.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 1 p.m. near the intersection of Lansing Road and Packard Highway. Police said three vehicles -- an SUV, a box truck and a pickup truck -- were involved in the collision.

The driver of the SUV had to be extricated from the vehicle by Charlotte fire crews and the driver of the box truck had minor injuries and was able to exit the vehicle himself.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lansing Road and Packard Highway were closed as authorities investigated the collision.

