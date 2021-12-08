Advertisement

Woman killed in 3-vehicle collision in Eaton County

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A woman died Tuesday afternoon in a three-vehicle collision in Charlotte.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 1 p.m. near the intersection of Lansing Road and Packard Highway. Police said three vehicles -- an SUV, a box truck and a pickup truck -- were involved in the collision.

The driver of the SUV had to be extricated from the vehicle by Charlotte fire crews and the driver of the box truck had minor injuries and was able to exit the vehicle himself.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lansing Road and Packard Highway were closed as authorities investigated the collision.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer announces $3B in refunds for Michigan drivers
Gov. Whitmer announces $3B in refunds for Michigan drivers
Police investigate shooting between vehicles in Lansing
Ingham County Sheriff's vehicle
Authorities investigate assault, shooting outside Mason
The other two students were not arrested.
17-year-old boy arrested, accused of bringing gun to Lansing Everett High School
Crime scene tape
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office investigate fatal 3-vehicle collision

Latest News

Brandon Martin
Lansing Police Department seeks missing 14-year-old boy
Michigan State Capitol Building
Gov. Whitmer signs bill to cut taxes for veterans with disabilities
Christmas Tree, family
Going home for the holidays? Experts say you should consider risks when gathering with family
How to safely organize holiday gatherings
Hillsdale students nervous to return to class