Will Pitt Lose its Quarterback Before Bowl Game?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett says he is undecided about playing in the Peach Bowl game against Michigan State on December 30th. Pickett is considered a potential high NFL draft pick. He says he will discuss his final decision with his parents and others. Pickett led Pitt to an 11-2 season and the Atlantic Coast Conference title and is a Heisman Trophy finalist with three others.

