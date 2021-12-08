Advertisement

Will Pitt Lose its Quarterback Before Bowl Game?

North Carolina defensive lineman Jason Strowbridge (55) tackles Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny...
North Carolina defensive lineman Jason Strowbridge (55) tackles Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during the first half of an NCAA football game, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett says he is undecided about playing in the Peach Bowl game against Michigan State on December 30th. Pickett is considered a potential high NFL draft pick. He says he will discuss his final decision with his parents and others. Pickett led Pitt to an 11-2 season and the Atlantic Coast Conference title and is a Heisman Trophy finalist with three others.

