US-127 to close at I-94 in Jackson Saturday
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - US-127/M-50 will be closed at I-94 in Jackson for a bridge beam placement Saturday.
It’s a part of the Michigan Department of Transportation’s $120 million investment to rebuild and widen I-94 near Airport Road.
US-127/M-50 will close at 6 a.m. Saturday. It is expected to reopen at 6 p.m. The I-94 project is expected to be completed in November 2023.
More information on the project can be found on MDOT’s official website here.
