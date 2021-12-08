US-127 to close at I-94 in Jackson Saturday

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - US-127/M-50 will be closed at I-94 in Jackson for a bridge beam placement Saturday.

It’s a part of the Michigan Department of Transportation’s $120 million investment to rebuild and widen I-94 near Airport Road.

US-127/M-50 will close at 6 a.m. Saturday. It is expected to reopen at 6 p.m. The I-94 project is expected to be completed in November 2023.

More information on the project can be found on MDOT’s official website here.

