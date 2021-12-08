Advertisement

US-127 to close at I-94 in Jackson Saturday

The I-94 project is expected to be completed in November 2023.
The I-94 project is expected to be completed in November 2023.(Julia Hansen | Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_jhans'>jhans</a>)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - US-127/M-50 will be closed at I-94 in Jackson for a bridge beam placement Saturday.

It’s a part of the Michigan Department of Transportation’s $120 million investment to rebuild and widen I-94 near Airport Road.

US-127/M-50 will close at 6 a.m. Saturday. It is expected to reopen at 6 p.m. The I-94 project is expected to be completed in November 2023.

More information on the project can be found on MDOT’s official website here.

More: WILX Live Traffic Map

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer announces $3B in refunds for Michigan drivers
Gov. Whitmer announces $3B in refunds for Michigan drivers
Police investigate shooting between vehicles in Lansing
Ingham County Sheriff's vehicle
Authorities investigate assault, shooting outside Mason
The other two students were not arrested.
17-year-old boy arrested, accused of bringing gun to Lansing Everett High School
Crime scene tape
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office investigate fatal 3-vehicle collision

Latest News

Coronavirus in Michigan graphic
Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 15,385 new cases, 351 deaths over past two days
dafgfgdfgdf
Work It Out Wednesday
asdf
True Community Credit Union
asdf
Shaheen Live Lease Details
g
Shaheen Live New Cars Arriving