True help during the holidays

True Community Credit Union during the holidays
True Community Credit Union during the holidays(WILX)
By Holly Harper
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Maybe your list for the holidays is extra long this year, a local credit union has an option to help you get the items you need this year.

True Community Credit Union is offering holiday loans for any size stocking with payments as low as $88 a month and 9.0% APR says Chief Experience Officer, Sarah Ermatinger.

They are expanding their branches and opening a new location as well as expanding to a new building.

If you want to get a letter to Santa, they have provided a mailbox in downtown Jackson that will help deliver to your letter to the North Pole.

