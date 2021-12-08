St. Vincent awarded grant to help displaced Afghans find jobs and self-sufficiency

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A local nonprofit with over 45 years of experience helping refugees will use a recent grant to help ensure 150 Afghans newly arrived in the United States can find employment as quickly as possible, so their families can become self-sufficient while they resettle in the Lansing area.

St. Vincent Catholic Charities, which runs the only refugee resettlement program in mid-Michigan, has received a $40,000 grant from the Jackson biannual grant program. In addition to helping 150 refugees find jobs, the grant also indirectly helps their families, supporting 300 Afghans in total.

“We plan to use this funding from Jackson to provide intensive employment services to this special population, including an employment trainer, ESL teacher and language interpreters,” to Tamara El-Khoury said. “We also will work closely with our local network of community partners to help open doors with employers who are patient and supportive with them as they become acclimated.”

El-Khoury said time is of the essence in supplying employment services to refugees as they emigrated to the United States abruptly during the rapidly evolving crisis in Afghanistan through the Afghan Placement and Assistance (APA) program.

An additional $470,500 in grants was awarded to 18 other nonprofits in the Greater Lansing area through the Jackson Community Grant Program, according to Danielle Robinson, the company’s assistant vice president of corporate philanthropy. Through the program Jackson plans to supply more grants to eligible nonprofits next year.

“We are proud to provide funding through our grant program to support the inspiring efforts of St. Vincent Catholic Charities and all our nonprofit partners who are making a meaningful, long-term impact in the places our associates live and work,” Robinson said. “We admire their dedication, strength and resilience as they navigate the lingering effects of the pandemic to meet the pressing needs of their clients. We are grateful for the opportunity to support their important work, which benefits us all with stronger communities.”

