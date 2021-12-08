Oxford Community Schools declines AG Dana Nessel’s offer to investigate shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - Police questioned a man Monday to see if he helped James and Jennifer Crumbley hide during the federal manhunt for the couple.

The Crumbleys were charged with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting at Oxford High School that killed four students. A federal manhunt occurred Friday night in search of the Crumbleys, who were found in a warehouse in Detroit early Saturday morning.

Police said they were inside Andrzej Sikora’s art studio. Sikora’s attorney said he had no idea they were fugitives and that Sikora had a friendly relationship with the Crumbleys.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are being held in the Oakland County Jail on $500,000 bond each and are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, a 15-year felony.

Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne has said a third party will investigate. The district shot down Attorney General Dana Nessel’s offer to investigate, but she could still open one without the district’s cooperation.

“This is not about pointing fingers. This is not about blaming educators. It’s not about blaming the school district,” Nessel said. “It’s just finding out what happened here so that moving forward we can ensure that we have best practices and best policies to address these types of concerns to ensure that this never happens again any place else in any school in the state of Michigan.”

15-year-old Ethan Crumbley was charged with one county of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm. He is being charged as an adult. He is being held without bond.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald, who is overseeing the criminal case against the student accused in the Nov. 30 shooting and who took the rare step of charging his parents, left open the possibility Monday that school officials could also face charges, saying “in this case, a lot could have been done different.”

There are still questions about how the district handled the three hours between a meeting with his parents and the shooting.

That meeting was reportedly about a drawing a teacher had found on his desk. It includes a drawing of a handgun and the words: “The thoughts won’t stop. Help me.” Also depicted is a bullet with the words “blood everywhere” above a person who appears to have been shot twice and is bleeding. A laughing emoji is drawn below the figure. The note also says “my life is useless” and “the world is dead.”

Nessel said she’s not out to get school staff, but wants to look at changes that need to be made to prevent a similar incident.

”The educators are victims too. It’s not just the students, it’s the staff that work in the schools too,” Nessel said. “We’re trying to come together, everyone, and identify what we can do to ensure the safety of everyone who either works or attends school in our schools all around the state of Michigan.”

As of Tuesday night, superintendent Throne he has not named the firm that will provide the third party investigation.

“Despite this outcome, my department will continue to support the ongoing criminal investigation in Oakland County and looks forward to meeting with parents, students and teachers when they are ready to share their thoughts,” Nessel said

