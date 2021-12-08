Advertisement

NFC Honor For Goff

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff reacts on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL...
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff reacts on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)(Kevork Djansezian | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week. It’s the first time the Lions have had such an honor since Calvin Johnson in 2015. Goff led the Lions to a final play 29-27 win at home over the Minnesota Vikings, the Lions’ first victory of the season. Goff missed Wednesday’s practice with six other teammates because of what are called flu like symptoms. The Lions play the Broncos in Denver at 4pm Sunday.

