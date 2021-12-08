In My View: Michigan QB to donate $10,000 in NIL earnings

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When name, image and likeness became a reality for college athletes this past summer it seemed to be controversial.

But Michigan quarterback J. J. McCarthy makes a good case for it -- he has donated $10,500 of his NIL money to charities for the holiday season. I don’t know what his total income is, but he vowed to give away this amount and $3,000 of it is going to victims families in Oxford.

I say good for him and now it’s time for others to follow suit, right?

