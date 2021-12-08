Advertisement

In My View: Michigan QB to donate $10,000 in NIL earnings

By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When name, image and likeness became a reality for college athletes this past summer it seemed to be controversial.

But Michigan quarterback J. J. McCarthy makes a good case for it -- he has donated $10,500 of his NIL money to charities for the holiday season. I don’t know what his total income is, but he vowed to give away this amount and $3,000 of it is going to victims families in Oxford.

I say good for him and now it’s time for others to follow suit, right?

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer announces $3B in refunds for Michigan drivers
Gov. Whitmer announces $3B in refunds for Michigan drivers
Police investigate shooting between vehicles in Lansing
Ingham County Sheriff's vehicle
Authorities investigate assault, shooting outside Mason
Jennifer and James Crumbley were found after an extensive manhunt early Nov. 4, 2021 at a...
Police investigate man accused of helping parents of suspected Oxford High School shooter
The other two students were not arrested.
17-year-old boy arrested, accused of bringing gun to Lansing Everett High School

Latest News

In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: Spartan defense could cost them Peach Bowl
In My View: Ranking Detroit’s pro teams
In My View: Ranking Detroit’s pro teams
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: Are the Red Wings the best Detroit team now?
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: Ranking Detroit’s pro teams