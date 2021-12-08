MSU Lands Portal Linebacker

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has landed a second football player out of the transfer portal since the end of the regular season. Linebacker Jacoby Windmon was an all Mountain West Conference selection. He had 118 tackles, 11 for loss and six sacks this past season. MSU is looking for linebacker help for the 2022 season.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.