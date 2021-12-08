Advertisement

MSU Lands Portal Linebacker

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has landed a second football player out of the transfer portal since the end of the regular season. Linebacker Jacoby Windmon was an all Mountain West Conference selection. He had 118 tackles, 11 for loss and six sacks this past season. MSU is looking for linebacker help for the 2022 season.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer announces $3B in refunds for Michigan drivers
Gov. Whitmer announces $3B in refunds for Michigan drivers
Police investigate shooting between vehicles in Lansing
Ingham County Sheriff's vehicle
Authorities investigate assault, shooting outside Mason
The other two students were not arrested.
17-year-old boy arrested, accused of bringing gun to Lansing Everett High School
Crime scene tape
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office investigate fatal 3-vehicle collision

Latest News

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers...
Fields Due to Return to Bears
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff reacts on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL...
NFC Honor For Goff
Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic (41) break away from Seattle Seahawks...
Covid Issues For Washington’s Sweat
North Carolina defensive lineman Jason Strowbridge (55) tackles Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny...
Will Pitt Lose its Quarterback Before Bowl Game?