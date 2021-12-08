Advertisement

Long-lost sisters discover one another by chance, meet for the first time after 73 years

By Gary Brode
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KMGH) – After more than 70 years, two women living in different states found out they are sisters.

Linda Hoffman and Harriet Carter found each other by accident and finally met for the first time in person – an encounter that was nearly two years in the making.

The long-lost sisters found each other by chance when they both signed up for Ancestry.com.

Carter was given up for adoption at birth when her parents were 18. Their parents both died decades ago, taking the secret with them.

“We were 100% match, but my parents never told a soul, ever,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman and Carter have been talking over the phone nearly every day since, but because of the pandemic they never met – until now.

“I can’t believe how much you look like my mom. Your mom. Our mom… I can’t quit staring at you,” Hoffman said, meeting her sister for the first time.

Even before leaving the airport, the two sisters took a step back in time, sharing old photographs of their mom.

They said they are not dwelling on the time they missed. Instead, they plan to cherish the time they have left.

“I think we found each other when we were supposed to,” Hoffman said.

“Everything happens when it’s supposed to, anyway,” Carter added.

Copyright 2021 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer announces $3B in refunds for Michigan drivers
Gov. Whitmer announces $3B in refunds for Michigan drivers
Police investigate shooting between vehicles in Lansing
Ingham County Sheriff's vehicle
Authorities investigate assault, shooting outside Mason
Jennifer and James Crumbley were found after an extensive manhunt early Nov. 4, 2021 at a...
Police investigate man accused of helping parents of suspected Oxford High School shooter
The other two students were not arrested.
17-year-old boy arrested, accused of bringing gun to Lansing Everett High School

Latest News

Quality Dairy Cookie Decorating
Quality Dairy Cookie Decorating
dfh
Take Me Home Tuesday
The 850-pound brownie measures 3 feet wide by 3 feet long and is 15 inches tall. It contains...
World’s largest pot brownie unveiled to celebrate National Brownie Day
FILE - A visitor to Shougang Park walks past a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics in...
UK joins US, Australia in Beijing Winter Olympics boycott
A worker disassembles a Christmas tree outside Fox News headquarters, in New York, Wednesday,...
Fire set to giant Christmas tree at Fox News headquarters