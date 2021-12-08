Advertisement

India’s military chief, 12 others killed in helicopter crash

The air force said an inquiry has been ordered into the accident.
Indian Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat prepares to board a Tejas, an Indian Air Force light combat...
Indian Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat prepares to board a Tejas, an Indian Air Force light combat aircraft, before flying in it on the second day of Aero India 2019 at Yelahanka air base in Bangalore, India, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Aero India is a biennial event with flying demonstrations by stunt teams and militaries and commercial pavilions where aviation companies display their products and technology. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)(Aijaz Rahi | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s military chief, Gen. Bipin Rawat, and 12 others were killed Wednesday in a helicopter crash in southern Tamil Nadu state, the air force said.

It said in a tweet that the helicopter “met with a tragic accident.”

The dead included Rawat’s wife. The air force said one officer, Group Capt. Varun Singh, survived and is being treated in a military hospital.

Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati said the Mi-17V5 helicopter was on its way from an air force base to the army defense services college when it crashed near the town of Coonoor, a hill station in Tamil Nadu. The reason for the crash was not immediately known.

Television images from the crash site showed plumes of smoke billowing from the debris as local residents tried to put out the fire and remove bodies from the wreckage.

The air force said an inquiry has been ordered into the accident.

Rawat, 63, is the most senior official in the Indian military and the first chief of defense staff, a position created by the government in 2019. He is also an adviser to the Defense Ministry and handles coordination and integration of the combat capabilities of the armed forces.

Rawat previously served as chief of army staff.

