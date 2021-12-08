Hillsdale Community District Schools to remain closed Thursday due to threat

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Another Mid-Michigan school canceled classes Wednesday while it investigates a threat. This time in Hillsdale.

A letter was sent to parents Wednesday evening that stated the school district would remain closed Thursday and students would participate in remote-education from home on Friday.

Sporting events and extra-curricular events on Thursday and Friday will be postponed.

“I was very scared. I went home after school yesterday and I cried for a little bit,” said Ashlynn Moore, Hillsdale High School senior.

Hillsdale Community Schools is investigating a number of potential threats circulating the high school, including one where “Hillsdale is next” was written on a restroom wall.

This is just the latest threat investigation after the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School that killed four students.

“I’ve never been in a situation like that. The immediate reaction I had was just shocked. I was very scared,” said Moore. “I’m only 17 years old and my biggest fear is being shot already. I never thought Hillsdale would be a place where I thought I would be afraid.”

The district offered counselors for students who might want to talk to someone but at least one student said they’re still afraid of going back to class.

“It makes me anxious sometimes. It makes me a little concerned about going to school,” said Carson Cooley, Hillsdale High School senior. “This was just one instance. You never know what can happen on a day-to-day basis.”

Cooley wants to see things get back to normal soon.

“It’s my senior year. I’m just hoping these threats stop and people learn these are very serious threats,” said Cooley.

People who make a threat -- real or not -- can be charged with falsely reporting terrorism, which carries a 20-year sentence.

Schools encourage students to follow the advice: “see something, say something.”

Concerns can be reported anonymously on the statewide OK2Say hotline.

OK2SAY is available 24/7 and tips can be submitted in the following ways:

Call: 8-555-OK2SAY (855-565-2729)

Text: 652729 (OK2SAY)

Email: OK2SAY@mi.gov

OK2SAY website: ok2say.com

OK2SAY mobile app: Available for download in app stores for iPhone and Android

