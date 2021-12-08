Former Owosso Public Schools student faces felony charge in school threat

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A juvenile was charged with a felony Monday for allegedly posting a threat on social media.

According to authorities, police received several reports Saturday of a social media post from someone threatening to shoot up Owosso High School on Monday.

Original Story: Former Owosso Public Schools student arrested for threatening school

Shiawasse County Prosecutor Scott Koerner announced the teen was charged with one count of making a false report or threat of terrorism.

“False report or threat of terrorism cases are taken very seriously by my office and offenders will be brought to justice,” Koerner said. “The disruption, fear, and chaos these incidents cause cannot be tolerated.”

