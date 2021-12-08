Advertisement

Fields Due to Return to Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers...
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - Justin Fields is set to return to the Chicago Bears’ lineup. Coach Matt Nagy says the prized rookie quarterback will start when the team visits the Green Bay Packers this week after missing the past two games because of broken ribs. Fields, the No. 11 overall draft pick, hasn’t played since he left in the second half of a loss to Baltimore on Nov. 21.

