Covid Issues For Washington’s Sweat

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - Washington has put pass rusher Montez Sweat on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list. Sweat was expected to return to practice this week and play against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday after missing the past four games with a broken jaw. Sweat was one of Washington’s few unvaccinated players. The team also put tight end Logan Thomas on injured reserve with a knee injury and signed running back Jonathan Williams from the New York Giants practice squad.

