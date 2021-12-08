Advertisement

Covid Issues For Washington’s Sweat

Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic (41) break away from Seattle Seahawks...
Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic (41) break away from Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Bryan Mone (90) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Md.((AP Photo/Nick Wass))
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - Washington has put pass rusher Montez Sweat on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list. Sweat was expected to return to practice this week and play against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday after missing the past four games with a broken jaw. Sweat was one of Washington’s few unvaccinated players. The team also put tight end Logan Thomas on injured reserve with a knee injury and signed running back Jonathan Williams from the New York Giants practice squad.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer announces $3B in refunds for Michigan drivers
Gov. Whitmer announces $3B in refunds for Michigan drivers
Police investigate shooting between vehicles in Lansing
Ingham County Sheriff's vehicle
Authorities investigate assault, shooting outside Mason
The other two students were not arrested.
17-year-old boy arrested, accused of bringing gun to Lansing Everett High School
Crime scene tape
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office investigate fatal 3-vehicle collision

Latest News

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers...
Fields Due to Return to Bears
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff reacts on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL...
NFC Honor For Goff
North Carolina defensive lineman Jason Strowbridge (55) tackles Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny...
Will Pitt Lose its Quarterback Before Bowl Game?
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Lands Portal Linebacker