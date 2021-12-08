Advertisement

Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 15,385 new cases, 351 deaths over past two days

1,126,184 confirmed recoveries in Michigan
By Jake Vigna and Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases after the state health department reported another 15,385 cases and 351 deaths Wednesday, averaging just over 7,692 cases per day over the past two days.

The deaths include 185 identified during a Vital Records review.

State totals now sit at 1,368,541 cases and 24,845 deaths since the pandemic began.

Testing has remained at an average of about 50,000 diagnostic tests, with the positivity rate being 21% as of Dec. 8.

Hospitals continue to feel the pressure of the surge. Wednesday, Michigan’s number of hospitalized adults with confirmed cases is currently 4,630.

Ingham County reported 314 new cases and 10 deaths, bringing its total to 33,324 cases and 511 deaths.

Jackson County reported 264 new cases and 4 deaths, bringing its total to 24,122 cases and 376 deaths.

Clinton County reported 104 new cases and 5 deaths, bringing its total to 9,101 confirmed cases and 132 deaths.

Eaton County reported 169 new cases and 3 deaths, bringing its total to 14,439 cases and 276 deaths.

Shiawassee County reported 160 new cases and one death, bringing its total to 9,735 cases and 148 deaths

Hillsdale County reported 58 new cases and two deaths, bringing its total to 6,936 cases and 146 deaths.

Ionia County reported 136 new cases and 7 deaths, bringing its total to 11,051 cases and 124 deaths.

