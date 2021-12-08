Advertisement

Cookie decorating kits new this year

By Holly Harper
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Looking for a fun activity to do as a family this year to create some delicious memories?

Phil Platte from Quality Dairy stopped by Studio 10 to show us what comes in their new cookie decorating kits available now at all QD locations.

Quality Dairy is today’s sponsor of the 12 Days of Christmas Giveaways! You can enter to win here.

