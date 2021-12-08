Advertisement

Clinton County Sheriff’s Office investigate fatal 3-vehicle collision

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WLBT)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:29 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREENBUSH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A three-vehicle collision in Clinton County killed a man Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, the collision happened on US-127, just south of Hyde Road. Police said a southbound vehicle crossed the median and struck a northbound vehicle that was stopped in a turn lane. Police said the southbound vehicle then struck another northbound vehicle, which rolled over.

The driver of the vehicle in the turn lane was declared dead at the scene. Police said the other two drivers had severe injuries and were rushed to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

