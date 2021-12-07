Suspect arrested in murder of Lansing 16-year-old

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect has been identified and arrested in regard to the homicide that took the life of a 16-year-old Darrelle Lavin Smith on March 31.

That evening, the Lansing Police Department (LPD) was dispatched that evening to investigate reports of a shooting in the area of Burneway and Seaway Drive in Lansing. Upon arrival they found the Smith injured from a gunshot wound. Officers provided aid before Smith was transported to the hospital, where he died.

Now, LPD has identified a suspect in the shooting.

Deshown Ernesto Clark Jr., an 18-year-old from Lansing, has been arrested in connection with the investigation. The Eaton County Prosecutors Office has issued criminal charges for Clark, including open murder and felony firearm.

He was arraigned in 56-A District Court and bail was remanded.

