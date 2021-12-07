Advertisement

Police investigate shooting between vehicles in Lansing

(WCAX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police were dispatched to the area of S. Cedar St. and American Rd. on reports of a shooting between two vehicles headed South on Cedar St.

Ingham County Sheriff’s deputies made contact with one of the vehicles near N. Cedar St. and Aurelius Rd. There, they located a 26-year-old male with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Lansing Police say they believe the incident is isolated and was not a random act. However, no suspect has been identified at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Lieutenant Beth Frazier at 517-483-4659.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer announces $3B in refunds for Michigan drivers
Gov. Whitmer announces $3B in refunds for Michigan drivers
Eaton Co. school district closes after online threat
Hometown Security Team conducted a traffic stop in Lansing for a subject having a felony...
Michigan State Police arrest fugitive, find guns in car
MDHHS continues to recommend universal masking in all K-12 school settings.
Michigan health officials issue new guidelines for schools amid COVID-19 surge
Jennifer and James Crumbley were found after an extensive manhunt early Nov. 4, 2021 at a...
Police investigate man accused of helping parents of suspected Oxford High School shooter

Latest News

A Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School killed four students, wounded seven other people.
Oxford Community Schools declines AG Dana Nessel’s offer to investigate shooting
The other two students were not arrested.
17-year-old boy arrested, accused of bringing gun to Lansing Everett High School
Major Lansing construction project delayed until 2022
Jackson memorializes Pearl Harbor with a piece of the USS Oklahoma
Deshown Ernesto Clark
Suspect arrested in murder of Lansing 16-year-old