Police investigate shooting between vehicles in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police were dispatched to the area of S. Cedar St. and American Rd. on reports of a shooting between two vehicles headed South on Cedar St.

Ingham County Sheriff’s deputies made contact with one of the vehicles near N. Cedar St. and Aurelius Rd. There, they located a 26-year-old male with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Lansing Police say they believe the incident is isolated and was not a random act. However, no suspect has been identified at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Lieutenant Beth Frazier at 517-483-4659.

