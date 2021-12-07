Police investigate man accused of helping parents of suspected Oxford High School shooter

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - A Metro Detroit artist is under investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office to see if he played a role in hiding James and Jennifer Crumbley.

The Crumbleys are currently in custody and facing charges in connection with the shooting at Oxford High High School that killed four students and wounded seven other people. Their son, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, is accused of being responsible for the fatal shooting.

Jennifer and James Crumbley have both been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. A federal manhunt occurred Friday night in search of the Crumbleys, who were found in a warehouse in Detroit early Saturday morning.

Authorities said that Andrzej Sikora was questioned extensively Monday for two hours to see if he helped Jennifer and James Crumbley hide from police after they were charged with manslaughter.

Attorney Clarence Dass said his Sikora had contacted the Sheriff’s Office and authorities in Detroit after the couple’s arrest early Saturday morning.

Police said a search warrant was executed on Sikora’s home in Troy, where police seized several digital devices for examination.

The information will be presented to prosecutors to determine if charges are appropriate.

The Crumbeys were the focus of the intensive manhunt by the officials with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals, FBI, Michigan State Police and Detroit Police Department.

Police said a tipster identified the couple’s vehicle in Detroit and authorities were able to track them to a building located near the intersection of Bellevue and Jefferson avenues. The warehouse, police said, is linked to Sikora.

Earlier Monday, Dass said Sikora did not know Crumbleys stayed in his studio.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are being held in the Oakland County Jail on $500,000 bond each and are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, a 15-year felony.

Their son, Ethan Crumbley, was charged with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm. He is being charged as an adult.

He is being held without bond.

