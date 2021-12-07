In My View: Spartan defense could cost them Peach Bowl

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s’ bowl hopes rest with holding down Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Pickett is one of the nation’s leading passers and as we know MSU has struggled on defense via the air all season long. It’s the key to who wins the game in my view.

