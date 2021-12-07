MSP investigate stolen vehicle in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Monday afternoon, Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Jackson Post responded to the report of a stolen truck from the Milligan’s Northwest Market on Standish Road.

The vehicle is a 2006 GMC Sierra, dark gray in color, with a Michigan license plate. On the rear window of the pickup truck, there is a bumper sticker that reads “145 Racing.”

Anyone with any information on the theft is asked to contact the Michigan State Police, Jackson Post at 517-780-4580.

MSP is reminding car owners not to leave keys in a vehicle, especially during cold weather. Use remote start or a second set of keys if warming up an unattended vehicle.

