MSP investigate stolen vehicle in Jackson

Police seek 2006 GMC Sierra
Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Monday afternoon, Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Jackson Post responded to the report of a stolen truck from the Milligan’s Northwest Market on Standish Road.

The vehicle is a 2006 GMC Sierra, dark gray in color, with a Michigan license plate. On the rear window of the pickup truck, there is a bumper sticker that reads “145 Racing.”

Anyone with any information on the theft is asked to contact the Michigan State Police, Jackson Post at 517-780-4580.

MSP is reminding car owners not to leave keys in a vehicle, especially during cold weather. Use remote start or a second set of keys if warming up an unattended vehicle.

