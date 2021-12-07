LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Major Lansing construction project delayed until 2022 Lansing’s two-way street conversion project, originally scheduled for November, will now be delayed until 2022, according to the city’s Public Service Department.

“The City was looking forward to completing this project this year and returning the downtown streets to their original two way operation,” said City of Lansing Public Service Director Andy Kilpatrick. “Some elements of the project were not able to be completed before the weather turned, so the best option was to postpone the conversion until next year.”

A number of factors went into the delay.

Utility relocations took months longer than anticipated. Traffic signals that must be modernized for the project were also delayed, in this case by staffing issues. Finally, the installation of pavement marking is infeasible in cold weather.

