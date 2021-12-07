Jackson memorializes Pearl Harbor with a piece of the USS Arizona

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dec. 7 marks a day in history America will never forget. It has been 80 years since the Japanese Empire’s Attack on Pearl Harbor. The event changed the course of our nation and the course of World War II. In Jackson’s Cascade Falls Park, veterans gathered to commemorate the anniversary of the attack by unveiling an actual piece of the USS Arizona.

The attack on Pearl Harbor took over 2400 lives. Nearly half of those lives were lost on the USS Arizona, one of the battleships in the US Navy’s Pacific Fleet. 28 of the sailors onboard the Arizona were from Michigan. Their names were read at Tueday’s ceremony to honor their service.

The surprise bombing of Pearl Harbor by the Empire of Japan forced the US to reconsider its place in the world and join the fight against the Axis Powers.

“It marked the entrance of the US into WW2 up until that time we had been at peace,” said WWII Veteran, Dann Todd, “This is a real-life piece of the USS Arizona. When people come to the memorial, you’ll see a plaque and the plaque shows what the Arizona looks like and there’s an indication where the piece comes from. This memorial was two years in the making before it came to Jackson’s Cascade Park.”

“Took a little over two years but it was well worth it. Very exciting moment one of the better days of my life and I am very appreciative of the turnout” said WWII veteran, Stan Maser.

Organizers who brought the memorial display say they want this to be a bright light in Jackson and bring a sense of unity.

“It’s something that unites us and by golly our country really needs all the unification it can get,” said Maser.

The piece of the Arizona will be displayed permanently at Cascade Falls.

