Hadestown cast member shares what it’s like behind the curtain

Wharton Center Hadestown
Wharton Center Hadestown
By Holly Harper
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Hadestown, the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best New Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is in East Lansing December 7 through December 12.

Morgan Siobhan Green plays Eurydice in Hadestown and says one of her favorite moments of being on tour is having her parents in the audience.

“We had done multiple stops before they were able to come,” said Green, “My mom’s a teacher and so they drove from Illinois up to Ohio to be able to catch a Saturday night performance, and there’s just nothing more special than knowing they were out in the audience being able to watch it.”

Tickets are on sale now at whartoncenter.com, at the Auto-Owners Insurance Ticket Office, or by calling 1-800-WHARTON.

