Baby Jesus, Mary stolen from East Lansing home’s hand-made decorations

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The holiday season often sees a rise in package thefts and porch pirates, but it’s not every day that baby Jesus is stolen.

The thieves didn’t just take the crib and the newborn, they took Mother Mary

They were taken from a home in East Lansing known for their Christmas decorations -- especially their nativity scene. When the couple came out to walk their dog, they noticed Mary and baby Jesus were missing.

A week ago, the home was filled with elaborate Christmas decorations, including a hand-built and painted Ferris wheel, large ornaments and -- of course -- the nativity. Out of fear of losing more of their hard work, they’ve taken the decorations down.

Dean Aronson personally cut, painted and assembled the nativity scene. Over the years, he’s added other pieces like Joseph, the Three Wise Men, sheep, a Shepard and the drummer boy.

While some people might be able to put a price on the items stolen, they’re priceless to Aronson.

Aronson’s Christmas decorations were a staple for the neighborhood. For 15 years, Aronson has been creating more pieces to add to his holiday display. One neighbor said she would bring her grandchildren over and tell them the story of Jesus’ birth.

“About two years ago, the wife and I had put all of this together and we had just gotten done, a man was walking with his son in a wagon and his son arbitrarily yelled out ‘Merry Christmas’ at us,” Aronson recalled. “Stuff like that is what really helps me with my Christmas, you know?”

Experts said the best way to keep people from stealing your holiday decorations is to put the expensive stuff on the roof or to anchor to the ground.

Aronson filed a police report, but he said he’s not looking to get anybody in trouble, he just wants the person to bring Jesus and Mary back.

