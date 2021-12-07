Advertisement

Authorities investigate assault, shooting outside Mason

No current threat to the public
Ingham County Sheriff's vehicle
Ingham County Sheriff's vehicle(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
VEVAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office took two men into custody Tuesday afternoon after a shooting in Vevay Township.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at about 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Barnes and Ives roads. Police said a 24-year-old man from Aurelius Township got into a fight with a 47-year-old man from Vevay Township.

Police said one man produced a handgun and fired several shots, but no one was struck. No injuries were reported.

Authorities said one of the men fled from the area and was located near the intersection of Sycamore and Jefferson streets in Mason.

There is no current threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.

