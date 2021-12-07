Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl in North Carolina

Ava Lee Pierce, 1, is believed to have been abducted by Roxanne Cromer Parson, 34.
Ava Lee Pierce, 1, is believed to have been abducted by Roxanne Cromer Parson, 34.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Ava Lee Pierce who authorities said was abducted from Climax, N.C., on Tuesday.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported that Ava is a 1-year-old girl, about 3-foot-8 tall and weighs 20 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt with black pants. Ava also has a birthmark on right side of her abdomen.

She was allegedly abducted by Roxanne Cromer Parson, 34, who is 5-foot-4 tall and weighs 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has sores on her face.

It is not known where Parson was heading.

If anyone has information about Ava’s disappearance, call the Randolph County Sheriffs Office immediately at (336) 318-6699, or call 911 or *HP.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eaton Co. school district closes after online threat
Hometown Security Team conducted a traffic stop in Lansing for a subject having a felony...
Michigan State Police arrest fugitive, find guns in car
MDHHS continues to recommend universal masking in all K-12 school settings.
Michigan health officials issue new guidelines for schools amid COVID-19 surge
Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, asked more than 900 employees to join him on a Zoom call...
Better.com CEO fires 900+ employees on a Zoom call
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Lawyer: Artist didn’t know Michigan parents stayed in studio

Latest News

In this May 20, 2016, file photo, actor and singer Jussie Smollett attends the "Empire" FYC...
Smollett back on stand after calling hoax claim ‘100% false’
Gov. Whitmer announces $3B in refunds for Michigan drivers
Gov. Whitmer announces $3B in refunds for Michigan drivers
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are seen in this file photo. Biden is...
Biden to warn Putin of economic pain if Russia invades Ukraine
Pearl Harbor survivor Herb Elfring, center, speaks with National Park Service workers in Pearl...
Survivors gather to remember those lost at Pearl Harbor