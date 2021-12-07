Advertisement

$50 million lawsuit filed against Consumers Energy in connection with Flint house explosion

Energy Company calls allegations ‘false’ and ‘baseless’
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - A $50 million lawsuit was filed against Consumers Energy over an explosion that killed two people and damaged several homes in Flint.

Fieger Law filed the lawsuit, which claims the 55-year-old woman who died in the explosion had reported an odor of gas that morning.

Original Story: Flint home explosion kills 4-year-old girl, woman, injures 2 others

The utility said its internal call logs and vehicle tracking data confirm that the company wasn’t “notified of a gas leak in the home or any related issue prior to the incident.”

Consumers Energy stated its investigation found no issues with its natural gas system before the blast and that the allegations in the lawsuit are “false” and “baseless.”

“Our investigation shows there were no leaks or other issues relating to our natural gas system, equipment, or service outside the home,” the utility said.

Police have not determined the cause of the explosion, which also killed a 4-year-old girl, injured two people and caused damage to nearly 30 homes.

The United Way is taking donations to assist the victims of the Nov. 22 explosion. You can donate through the official United Way website here.

Anyone impacted by the explosions is urged to contact the city of Flint at 810-410-2020.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

FILE - This Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, shows the NFL logo on the field before an NFL football...
NFL suspends several players
Jennifer and James Crumbley and their son, Ethan Crumbley, are facing charges in connection...
Key moments surrounding Michigan high school shooting
According to the Owosso Police Department, the department received multiple calls and reports...
Former Owosso Public Schools student arrested for threatening school
According to the state health department, there are no confirmed cases in Michigan.
‘Potential emerging health threat’: Officials warn of fentanyl-laced marijuana possibly in Michigan
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Lawyer: Artist didn’t know Michigan parents stayed in studio

Latest News

A Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School killed four students, wounded seven other people.
Charges against Oxford Community Schools officials ‘possible,’ prosecutor says
Portland Raiders get the job done
Play of the Week: Portland Raiders get the job done
School officials may also face charges
Oxford Community Schools reopening plan