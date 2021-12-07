$50 million lawsuit filed against Consumers Energy in connection with Flint house explosion

FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - A $50 million lawsuit was filed against Consumers Energy over an explosion that killed two people and damaged several homes in Flint.

Fieger Law filed the lawsuit, which claims the 55-year-old woman who died in the explosion had reported an odor of gas that morning.

Original Story: Flint home explosion kills 4-year-old girl, woman, injures 2 others

The utility said its internal call logs and vehicle tracking data confirm that the company wasn’t “notified of a gas leak in the home or any related issue prior to the incident.”

Consumers Energy stated its investigation found no issues with its natural gas system before the blast and that the allegations in the lawsuit are “false” and “baseless.”

“Our investigation shows there were no leaks or other issues relating to our natural gas system, equipment, or service outside the home,” the utility said.

Police have not determined the cause of the explosion, which also killed a 4-year-old girl, injured two people and caused damage to nearly 30 homes.

The United Way is taking donations to assist the victims of the Nov. 22 explosion. You can donate through the official United Way website here.

Anyone impacted by the explosions is urged to contact the city of Flint at 810-410-2020.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.