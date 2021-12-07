17-year-old boy arrested, accused of bringing gun to Lansing Everett High School
Incident occurred Tuesday morning
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three students at Everett High School were taken into police custody Tuesday after a firearm was discovered on school grounds.
According to authorities, a weapons complaint was made Tuesday morning to the Lansing Police Department. Police said they worked with the school district’s public safety officers to locate the gun.
Police said a 17-year-old boy and two other students were taken into custody. Authorities believe the 17-year-old was involved in bringing the gun to school property.
The other two students were not arrested.
The Lansing Public School District released the following statement:
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.