17-year-old boy arrested, accused of bringing gun to Lansing Everett High School

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three students at Everett High School were taken into police custody Tuesday after a firearm was discovered on school grounds.

According to authorities, a weapons complaint was made Tuesday morning to the Lansing Police Department. Police said they worked with the school district’s public safety officers to locate the gun.

Police said a 17-year-old boy and two other students were taken into custody. Authorities believe the 17-year-old was involved in bringing the gun to school property.

The other two students were not arrested.

The Lansing Public School District released the following statement:

This morning the Lansing School District Public Safety Officers recovered a weapon on the grounds of Everett High School. Everett went into a lockdown as the incident was investigated. Working with our partners at the Lansing Police Department, we identified the students involved and secured the situation. After further investigation, we removed the lockdown and resumed classes. We appreciate the continued support of the community.

