17-year-old boy arrested, accused of bringing gun to Lansing Everett High School

Incident occurred Tuesday morning
The other two students were not arrested.
By Ian Hawley and Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three students at Everett High School were taken into police custody Tuesday after a firearm was discovered on school grounds.

According to authorities, a weapons complaint was made Tuesday morning to the Lansing Police Department. Police said they worked with the school district’s public safety officers to locate the gun.

Police said a 17-year-old boy and two other students were taken into custody. Authorities believe the 17-year-old was involved in bringing the gun to school property.

The other two students were not arrested.

The Lansing Public School District released the following statement:

