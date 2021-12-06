Volunteers lend a helping hand to Okemos High School custodial staff

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Dozens of volunteers spent the day cleaning up trash at Okemos High School, all to help a custodial staff that just can’t get enough bodies to cover the workload.

“Just everywhere there’s a need for more people to work. And I think it’s no different in our public schools. Everywhere. Subs, everything. They need everything. I think that hard work and pay could be better but the schools are doing what they can and we just want to help them without judgment,” said volunteer, Carrie Nowlin.

Nowlin says this all began when she noticed the sheer amount of masks laying around Okemos High School.

“They have to do the COVID stuff on top of everything else and we don’t have enough people to get everything done. We know that they’re taxed and we just want to help out,” said Nowlin.

Students tell News 10theyre baring the cold and volunteering their time because they’re just grateful to be back in the building and back in class.

“It’s hard to come back after a year and a half. It’s our first full year since 7th grade so it’s good to be back,” said high school students Sinit Habtemarian, Laxmi Vidap, and Akshla Kavuturu.

They say students need to do better when it comes to properly throw away their masks and trash.

“It’s been a while since we’ve all been back in school so the students are being irresponsible so the parking lots are dirty.”

Volunteers say this won’t be the last time you see them outside cleaning up. They plan to have more clean-ups in the spring.

