Advertisement

U. S. To Diplomatic Boycott Olympics

FILE - A visitor to Shougang Park walks past a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics in...
FILE - A visitor to Shougang Park walks past a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says the U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing to protest Chinese human rights abuses. It’s move that China has vowed to greet with “firm countermeasures.” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters during today’s briefing that U.S. athletes will continue to compete and will “have our full support.” The administration, however, won’t dispatch U.S. dignitaries to attend the games.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, shows the NFL logo on the field before an NFL football...
NFL suspends several players
Jennifer and James Crumbley and their son, Ethan Crumbley, are facing charges in connection...
Key moments surrounding Michigan high school shooting
According to the Owosso Police Department, the department received multiple calls and reports...
Former Owosso Public Schools student arrested for threatening school
According to the state health department, there are no confirmed cases in Michigan.
‘Potential emerging health threat’: Officials warn of fentanyl-laced marijuana possibly in Michigan
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Lawyer: Artist didn’t know Michigan parents stayed in studio

Latest News

Mesquite High quarterback Ty Thompson (left) valued Oregon’s winning culture and wanted a...
Now Oregon Needs A Football Coach
PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh...
Flyers Fire Their Coach
LSU Women's Basketball
Purdue Atop College Basketball Poll
Medina Spirit races to victory in the 147th Kentucky Derby.
Kentucky Derby Winner Dies