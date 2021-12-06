Advertisement

Spartans gear up for their first trip to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve

Spartans to face Pittsburgh in Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.
MSU RB Kenneth Walker III
MSU RB Kenneth Walker III(Matthew Schmucker, WILX | Matthew Schmucker, WILX)
By Alynne Welch
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This year has been good for the Spartans, as they head south at the end of this month to face off the Pittsburgh Panthers in this year’s Peach Bowl.

The Spartans proved doubters wrong this year. Starting in preseason the team was unranked and many had their doubts the Spartans would make any impact on the college football world. Now after a 10-2 regular season, they’re headed to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, the first of the New Year Six bowl games.

MSU student Faye Kollig is gearing up to watch. “This is kind of the year where we’re all waking up after COVID, so it’s really exciting to be having a really good year,” said Kollig.

Spartan Sports Tours provides fans with an all-inclusive experience to any away game, and this year’s bowl game is a big one. “Spartans are excited and they’re willing to go and they’re ready to go,” says President of Spartan Sports Tours Dennis Hamilton.

Their goal is to take all of the weight off the shoulders of fans so they can enjoy their time supporting the team.

“We really take care of everything for you. You don’t have to worry about parking at the game, the game tickets, you don’t have to worry about any transfers or transportation around to the special events and the housing we take care of, we take care of pretty much everything.”, Hamilton assures.

If you would like to book with Spartans Sports Tours, you can do so, here.

