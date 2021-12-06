REACH 18th annual benefit kicks off Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - REACH Studio Art Center is holding its 18th annual benefit, featuring an online silent auction and four featured artists presenting their work for sale in the REACH gallery.

Guests can bid on or purchase art, gift cards from local businesses, and other giftable items, all to benefit REACH’s work in providing fair access to the arts through educational opportunities and creative engagement.

REGISTER, VIEW, BID, PURCHASE

Click HERE to view or bid on over 100 beautiful items. You can bid or buy online anytime between Dec. 7 and 11. Register as a bidder to make purchases or bids.

The auction will close at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The Featured Artist Exhibit and artwork purchases will be available through January 15, 2022. Tickets for Nic Gareiss’s performances and artist talk in January will also be available through January 15, if seats are available.

VISIT IN PERSON

If you want to see the items in person before you bid, the center is scheduling several timed visits for up to 10 people at each scheduled time. Sign up HERE to schedule an in-person visit during the five-day event.

REACH COVID-19 PROTOCOLS

For the safety of all, masks, proof of vaccination for COVID-19, and a wellness survey are required to enter the facility. The studio asks that you please do not plan to attend if you have a fever or are experiencing flu or cold-like symptoms.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.