News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Portland Raiders get the job done

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week! For this one, we go back to Friday’s Division 2 State Championship game between Portland and Williamston.

In the second half, Brecken Werner hit a big three for Portland to put some cushion on the lead.

Raiders went on to win 36-24.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

