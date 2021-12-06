News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Portland Raiders get the job done
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week! For this one, we go back to Friday’s Division 2 State Championship game between Portland and Williamston.
In the second half, Brecken Werner hit a big three for Portland to put some cushion on the lead.
Raiders went on to win 36-24.
