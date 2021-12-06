Advertisement

News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Portland Raiders get the job done

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week! For this one, we go back to Friday’s Division 2 State Championship game between Portland and Williamston.

In the second half, Brecken Werner hit a big three for Portland to put some cushion on the lead.

Raiders went on to win 36-24.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

FILE - This Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, shows the NFL logo on the field before an NFL football...
NFL suspends several players
Jennifer and James Crumbley and their son, Ethan Crumbley, are facing charges in connection...
Key moments surrounding Michigan high school shooting
According to the Owosso Police Department, the department received multiple calls and reports...
Former Owosso Public Schools student arrested for threatening school
According to the state health department, there are no confirmed cases in Michigan.
‘Potential emerging health threat’: Officials warn of fentanyl-laced marijuana possibly in Michigan
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Lawyer: Artist didn’t know Michigan parents stayed in studio

Latest News

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scrambles away from Michigan defensive end Aidan...
Aidan Hutchinson Named Finalist for 2021 Heisman Trophy
Mesquite High quarterback Ty Thompson (left) valued Oregon’s winning culture and wanted a...
Now Oregon Needs A Football Coach
PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh...
Flyers Fire Their Coach
LSU Women's Basketball
Purdue Atop College Basketball Poll