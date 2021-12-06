Advertisement

In My View: Are the Red Wings the best Detroit team now?

By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rank the four Detroit pro teams first to worst -- I think now the Red Wings are clearly the best team over the other three -- they could actually make the playoffs after missing the past five years. 

The Tigers might be second but with the lockout, who knows when they’ll play again. The Pistons are ahead of the Lions for dead last -- those two still look hopeless for the foreseeable future -- but the Red Wings look to me like they are finally making some noteworthy improvement.

