Michigan State Police arrest fugitive, find guns in car

The Hometown Security Team conducted a traffic stop in Lansing.
Hometown Security Team conducted a traffic stop in Lansing for a subject having a felony...
Hometown Security Team conducted a traffic stop in Lansing for a subject having a felony warrant and was arrested for the warrant. Guns including a 50 round drum magazine located in vehicle.(MSP Twitter)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police said the Hometown Security Team conducted a traffic stop on Friday in Lansing for a subject having a felony warrant.

After they were arrested, MSP found two guns, including a 50-round drum magazine, found in the vehicle.

According to MSP, charges will be sought for carrying a concealed weapon (CCW). The fugitive’s name and charges have not been announced.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

