Michigan State Police arrest fugitive, find guns in car

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police said the Hometown Security Team conducted a traffic stop on Friday in Lansing for a subject having a felony warrant.

After they were arrested, MSP found two guns, including a 50-round drum magazine, found in the vehicle.

According to MSP, charges will be sought for carrying a concealed weapon (CCW). The fugitive’s name and charges have not been announced.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.