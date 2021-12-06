Mich. House passes bill to honor fallen Mason trooper

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A portion of US-127 in Ingham County could be named the Trooper Starr Memorial Highway in honor of Caleb Starr, a Michigan State Police Trooper from Mason who lost his life on the job.

Starr joined the Michigan State Police in September 2018, and he was a member of the 135th Trooper Recruit School. At the time of his death, he was assigned to the Lakeview Post. In July of 2020 Starr was in his patrol car when he was fatally struck by a drunk driver.

Starr, 33, was a husband and the father of two young daughters. Starr’s widow is a civilian employee of the Michigan State Police.

Now, House Bill 5327, which would name a portion of US-127 after Starr, unanimously passed in the Michigan House of Representatives.

“It has been an honor to memorialize Trooper Starr, his service to the people of Michigan and his sacrifice,” said State Rep. Kara Hope (D-Holt), who sponsored HB 5327. “I hope this dedication will offer some comfort to his friends, family and community as they continue to grieve this immeasurable loss.’’

House Bill 5327 now awaits a hearing in the Senate Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

