Limited visibility throughout mid-Michigan as snowbands cross state

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Different pockets of the area are seeing a variation of flurries and clear skies as bands of snow make their way across the state.

Visibility is reported as anywhere from 0.25 to 10 miles.

Out east, areas such as Pittsburgh and Buffalo are in the 50s as they deal with the rain we had Sunday.

We’re seeing temperatures in the 30s, but on the backside is much colder air as parts of the plains are below zero. This is where we are pulling our wind from. Those winds have been gusty, up to 35 and 45 mph.

With Lake Michigan being warmer than the air, it acts as a barrier between Michigan and those subzero numbers. We will still drop to the mid-teens Monday night, the coldest we’ve seen in the area since early March. Tuesday’s high is in the mid-20s – the area has not had a high that cold since February.

Snow showers continue through the afternoon and evening, tapering off later in the day. Temps on Tuesday morning will be in the teens, with feels-like temps in the upper single digits and mid-20s at best later in the day.

Even with intense, quick bursts of snow, expected accumulation is low, ranging from a trace in Lansing and Jackson to 1-2″ in Charlotte.

We don’t expect icy roadways but will be experiencing reduced visibility with the snow coming down at a high intensity.

The 10-Day Forecast shows very cold temperatures through Tuesday with Wednesday seeing numbers above freezing with upper 40s, even 50 on Saturday.

What are snow squalls

Snow squalls are a short-duration bursts of heavy snow and wind

They can last from just a few minutes to an hour

Squalls are narrow bands that may appear without warning

Can cause extremely dangerous travel conditions

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.