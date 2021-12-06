Lansing Symphony Orchestra announces annual Holiday Pops concert.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Symphony Orchestra (LSO) has announced its annual Holiday Pops concert, a decades-old tradition for the Lansing community.

The concert will take place Sunday, Dec. 19, in the Wharton Center’s Cobb Great Hall and will feature favorite holiday tunes and traditional carols such as “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” and “Carol of the Bells.”

The show will also feature vocalist Travis Leon Williams, a Lansing-area native, marking his debut with a professional orchestra.

“We look forward to this event each year. It’s a joyful community tradition that anyone can enjoy,” said Timothy Muffitt, music director and conductor of LSO. “The audience can anticipate feelings of nostalgia and the joy of this concert returning to the Wharton Center after it was missed last year.”

Williams, a tenor, attended Waverly High School before he began his vocal study at Lansing Community College. He then earned his bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University and is currently studying at the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

Williams is the first-prize winner of the 2019 Opera Grand Rapids Collegiate Vocal Competition, as well as the second-prize winner of the 2019 Meistersinger Vocal Competition in Graz, Austria.

LSO COVID-19 Safety Guidelines

Proof of full vaccination for COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test will be required for entry to any Lansing Symphony Orchestra concert at any indoor venue.

Face masks must be worn at all times, except when eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status.

More information can be found HERE

