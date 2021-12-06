Advertisement

Kentucky Derby Winner Dies

Medina Spirit races to victory in the 147th Kentucky Derby.
Medina Spirit races to victory in the 147th Kentucky Derby.(John P. Wise)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) - Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has collapsed and died after a workout at Santa Anita. The 3-year-old colt trained by Bob Baffert had just completed five furlongs in his second workout since finishing second in the Breeders’ Cup Classic a month ago at Del Mar. Baffert confirmed the colt’s death and attributed it to a heart attack.

