Kentucky Derby Winner Dies

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) - Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has collapsed and died after a workout at Santa Anita. The 3-year-old colt trained by Bob Baffert had just completed five furlongs in his second workout since finishing second in the Breeders’ Cup Classic a month ago at Del Mar. Baffert confirmed the colt’s death and attributed it to a heart attack.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.