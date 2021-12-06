On The Job report: 12/06/2021

Assembler

BRP US INC

Salary: $

Description:

Are you ready for a new opportunity with a growing company? Be a part of the only manufacturer in the world that produces Manitou Pontoon Boats!

At Manitou, we are currently seeking a hardworking, dependable QC to join our diverse production team.

POSITION SUMMARY

As an assembler you will be assisting in the building of luxury performance pontoon boats. Hours are Monday-Thursday 6AM-4:30PM (4 Days a week, 10 hour days) with Friday’s worked for overtime. Guaranteed 40-50 hour work week with weekends off!

YOUR KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Installing parts of the boat together with the usage of basic hand & power tools such as air puns and torque wrenches

Inspect finished boats displaying attention to detail while following quality guidelines

Ability to read a tape measure

Ability tow work in a team environment

Desire to be cross-trained in various areas of assembly

“Go-getter” attitude

Life at Manitou and BRP

At Manitou and BRP, we have a deep connection to our consumers, one created from a shared passion for the Ultimate Ride. Our teams have a unique ability to develop market-shaping products and services that move people physically and emotionally.

Distributed throughout 107 countries, our product line-up includes Manitou Pontoon, Alumacraft, Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-doo watercraft, Can-Am side-by-side and all-terrain vehicles, Spyder roadsters, Evinrude marine propulsion systems, and Rotax motors for karts, motorcycles, and small planes, as well as a full line-up of parts, accessories, and clothing.

Our more than 12,600 employees make up a big family of diverse cultures who all share a common value: innovation. Our people are passionate and qualified; by joining Manitou and BRP, you will evolve at the heart of an experienced team that will welcome you with open arms.

Our more than 12,600 employees make up a big family of diverse cultures who all share a common value: innovation. Our people are passionate and qualified; by joining BRP Marine Group/Manitou, you will be part of an exciting journey and personally evolve at the heart of an experienced team.

Follow us on:

LinkedIn @BRP;

Twitter @BRPnews;

Facebook @BRPinfo.

BRP US Inc. is an Equal Opportunity/ Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected Veteran status.

Requirements:

YOUR QUALIFICATIONS AND SKILLS

High School Diploma or GED.

Manufacturing Experience preferred, but not required

Experience with hands-on work and use of power tools preferred

How to Apply: To Apply, email Catherine Buchaklian-Litton catherine.buchaklian-litton@brp.com

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8891437

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 8891437

Line Cook/Prep Cook

ARIA NURSING AND REHAB

Salary: $

Description:

Essential Functions:

Prepares food for regular and therapeutic diets according to the planned menu, as well as employees and special events, as instructed by the supervisor.

Prepares alternative items to meet residents’ individual needs and food preferences.

Prepares and/or portions food using proper food handling and food safety techniques according to established policies, procedures, guidelines, and regulations.

Makes only authorized changes to the planned menu and records the change according to established policy.

Ensures that food tastes good and is served in an attractive, appetizing manner.

Utilizes standardized recipes to prepare menu items.

Ensures that meals and snacks are delivered to designated areas according to established time schedules.

Ensures that the proper quantity of food is prepared and/or pre-portioned as directed and within established time schedules.

Maintains the proper temperature of food during preparation and service. Records temperatures of food according to established procedures.

Serves resident meals/snacks accurately in accordance with the planned menu, the resident’s diet order, and food preferences.

Uses the correct portion control utensils during the preparation, pre-portioning, and service of food.

Labels, dates, and stores food properly according to established policies.

Ensures that refrigerator/freezer temperatures are within the appropriate range. Records temperatures on appropriate logs and reports any discrepancies to the supervisor.

Washes dishes, etc. according to established procedures for manual and/or automatic dishwashing. Records water temperatures and/or sanitizer on designated logs. Reports any problems with proper water temperature or sanitizer to the supervisor in a timely manner.

Keeps work area clean and uncluttered during preparation and service of food.

Performs cleaning assignments according to established policies and utilizes the proper cleaning chemicals.

Performs duties using proper infection control techniques and using protective equipment as needed.

Ensures that dishes, etc. are readily available for the next meal. Stores dishes, etc. in the proper location in a way to prevent contamination.

Assists in receiving, storing, and verifying invoices for incoming food, supplies, etc. as indicated by the supervisor.

Ensures that an adequate supply of food, supplies, etc. is available at all times. Reports inadequate stock levels to the supervisor in a timely manner.

Uses food supplies and equipment in an efficient and economic manner to prevent waste.

Maintains the security of the department.

Performs all duties using proper safety techniques.

Operates equipment according to manufacturer and supervisory direction. Maintains equipment in clean and safe operating condition. Reports all equipment problems to supervisor promptly.

Completes tasks according to established time schedules.

Makes recommendations to the supervisor regarding improvements in recipes, menus, production and service of food, equipment, etc. to enhance the quality of the food service.

Works cooperatively as a team member with co-workers in all departments of the Nursing Center.

Interacts appropriately and in a positive manner with residents, families, and visitors.

Demonstrates professional conduct and ethics according to Company policies, procedures, and standards of practice.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Attends in-service education and applies instruction to job.

Assumes the responsibility of the Nutrition Services Department in the absence of the supervisor.

Requirements:

How to Apply: https://www.indeed.com/jobs?q=aria%20nursing%20and%20rehab&l=48911&start=10&vjk=b41d50f0078fe321

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/15481807

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 15481807

Product Development Chemist

AGROLIQUOD

Salary: $

Description:

Who We Are: For over 35 years AgroLiquid has been on a mission to Prosper the Farmer by manufacturing the best liquid fertilizer products and providing agronomic services that safeguard crops, the soil, and the environment. Every day we get to work alongside agricultural retailers and farmers who play a key role in shaping the rural communities that provide food, fiber and fuel for the world. About this Role: As our Product Development Chemist you’ll be joining a team comprised of an exceptional group of people who have a relentless passion and strong dedication to innovation and research. Joining this team will provide you with the opportunity to push boundaries, be creative and be a part of an organization that is truly making a difference. In this role you’ll take part in carrying out elements of the product development process (ie: finding and screening new ideas, translating them into a prototype, performing testing and getting it ready for launch). Throughout your day you can expect to interact with members of all levels from our Sales, Operations and Procurement teams so it’s important that you have strong interpersonal and communications skills. Key Responsibilities:

Finding, Analyzing and Securing New Materials and Ingredients

Developing New Products and Improving Existing Products

Assist Procurement with Supplier Relationship Management

Works with suppliers to maintain Quality of Incoming Materials.

Sales Support – Product Recommendations & Training

What We Offer: We strive to provide our employees with a complete compensation package that supports them from employment to retirement. In addition to a competitive salary we offer: Health, Dental, Vision, Prescription, FSA, 401K with company match, Paid Time Off, Paid Holidays, Bonus opportunities, Tuition Reimbursement, Professional Development and more!

Requirements:

What We’re Looking For:

Bachelors’ degree in Chemistry and 3-5 yrs product development or applied research experience

Experience with analytical testing – primarily testing product samples, trace materials and confirming that information on product labels are accurate

Plant physiology, microbiology and/or botany experience helpful

Experience with biological products, food nutrition or preservatives

Agriculture knowledge is helpful, but not required

How to Apply: https://www.agroliquid.com/about/careers/#positions

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/16339712

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 16339712

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.