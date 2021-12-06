Henry Ford postponing some elective surgeries amid COVID surge

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Hospitals across Michigan are seeing more and more COVID-19 patients, forcing them to shift their resources.

Dec. 6, 2021: Michigan reports 16,590 new cases, 127 deaths over past three days

Henry Ford Health System is now canceling elective surgeries at some of its hospitals, including Henry Ford Allegiance in Jackson.

Patients scheduled for surgery Monday told News 10 they found about the change over the weekend.

“I can’t do anything. This chair is my home right now,” said Troy Laird.

He broke two bones in his leg last week after slipping on ice. Laird is waiting to have surgery on his legs at Henry Ford Allegiance that was supposed to happen Monday.

“I would’ve assumed they would’ve done something right then and there, but I don’t know,” said Laird.

Laird said Henry Ford classified the surgery to put pins and plates in his leg as “elective” and it was canceled.

“The doctor I saw, the specialist, said I should’ve been put admitted that day and not put off from the start and it was already put off. And now they are putting it off,” Laird said.

Henry Ford Health System said it’s canceling elective surgeries at some of its hospitals because there are too many COVID patients.

Henry Ford’s CEO Bob Riney said those decisions are made at individual hospitals.

“We do not have any plans right now to make any sweeping changes to scheduling. But we implore the community to help us keep the full spectrum of services open that you all need,” said Riney.

Riney said the health system saw a 21% jump in people coming in with COVID.

State data Monday said Henry Ford Allegiance is 85% full, with 95 COVID patients. Nearly half of them are in the ICU.

Henry Ford said it hasn’t seen these many people in the hospital since the last surge in April when vaccines were becoming more available.

Most of the people hospitalized now with COVID are unvaccinated.

Sparrow Hospital in Lansing rescheduled surgeries last week.

McLaren Greater Lansing told News 10 it is still performing elective surgeries, but some procedures might get rescheduled.

