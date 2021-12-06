LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Tony Award winning, Hadestown, is coming to Wharton Center this week. You can catch the first Broadway show of the season in East Lansing, December 7th through December 12th.

Hadestown is a Broadway hit musical about Orpheus—the legendary musician from Greek mythology. We got the chance to talk to Bob Hoffman, the public relations manager at Wharton Center about the musical, and Bob says that “if you like blues and jazz, you will love the music of Hadestown!”

Tickets are still available, find out more here.

