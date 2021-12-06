Gov. Whitmer announces service to address hunger in Michigan, lower costs for families

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced the launch of MI Benefits Center, a new approach to assist Michiganders in applying for much-needed food assistance, connecting families to benefits, and lowering the cost for Michigan families.

“My top priority every day is to make life easier for Michigan families by delivering change that makes a difference in their lives, and the MI Benefits Center is the latest innovation to help us lower food costs for Michigan families,” said Gov. Whitmer. “By delivering additional relief to Michigan families on their grocery bills, we can ease financial burdens for Michiganders, drive down costs, and put more money in people’s pockets, putting Michigan first.”

The MI Benefits Center will have a team of highly qualified benefits specialists providing personalized phone-based application assistance to eliminate barriers that can prevent some Michiganders from accessing food support critical to their health and vitality. MDHHS is partnering with Benefits Data Trust, a nationally recognized leader in improving access to public assistance programs by conducting data-driven outreach and application assistance, as well as by offering policy assistance to states nationwide.

In the next year, the MI Benefits Center will invest up to $1.2 million to support Michiganders thanks to funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and philanthropic organizations. Estimates are that the outreach specialists will help process 5,000 successful food assistance applications through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), resulting in around $1.1 million a month, or $13.2 million annually, in added direct benefits to families and $1.7 million in monthly economic stimulus for the state.

Recently, the MI Benefits Center began mailing letters to older adults and others who are likely eligible for food assistance benefits but are not enrolled in the program. The letters will direct individuals to call a toll-free phone number for free help or to apply directly.

It is important to note that the phone number is only for people who receive letters from the MI Benefits Center. Michiganders who don’t receive a letter can apply for food assistance and other public assistance benefits.

Once those who receive the letter call into the MI Benefits Center, they will be connected with a benefits outreach specialist who will screen them for benefits, offer to help with the collection of necessary application documents, and submit applications on their behalf. The personalized attention may help alleviate pressure for people who struggle with the application, streamline the process and increase the success rate of those applications.

“We know that Michiganders in need often face multiple hurdles to access the support services that will help them feed their families,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “Our goal is to reduce and eliminate those hurdles as much as possible. This outreach effort is our latest effort in the past few years to ensure everyone who qualifies for support can gain access.”

Providing an easily navigated path for applicants to get assistance is a necessary component in improving Michigan’s health.

“Making it as easy as possible for people and families to access assistance to meet their food, education, health care, and other needs is essential to improving Michigan’s health outcomes and economic future,” said Trooper Sanders, a Michigan native and chief executive officer of Benefits Data Trust, which also provides outreach and application assistance in six other states. “We know that streamlining benefits works, and we are grateful for the opportunity to support the state of Michigan’s larger initiative to improve the lives of Michiganders by connecting them to benefits.”

