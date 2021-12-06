Getting salon ready for the holidays

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Maybe you’re looking to go darker for the winter or you want some fun holiday themed nails?

Bliss Salon Spa Boutique has it all from facials, to nails to hair services.

Many of their holiday appointments are booking up quick, so they suggest you call soon.

