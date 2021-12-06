Flyers Fire Their Coach

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia Flyers have fired coach Alain Vigneault (VEEN’-yoh) following eight straight losses. The Flyers’ latest loss was a 7-1 defeat by Tampa Bay on Sunday night that sealed Vigneault’s fate. Assistant coach Michel Therrien also was fired.

