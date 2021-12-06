Advertisement

Flyers Fire Their Coach

PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers prior to game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2008 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 4, 2008 at the Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia Flyers have fired coach Alain Vigneault (VEEN’-yoh) following eight straight losses. The Flyers’ latest loss was a 7-1 defeat by Tampa Bay on Sunday night that sealed Vigneault’s fate. Assistant coach Michel Therrien also was fired.

