Extra police eyes on I-94 this week for annual commercial vehicle operation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police will focus their attention on Interstate-94 this week to cut down on commercial vehicle crashes on the freeway. So anybody driving a vehicle to transport goods or passengers should pay extra attention.

Police are calling the operation “Eyes on 94″ because of the enhanced police presence enforcing the route.

Michigan State Police Officer Detgen said the campaign has so far, had success.

“So, over the last five years, we’ve seen a reduction in citations as well CMV crashes -- specifically fatal crashes -- and the numbers have gone down every year that we’ve done this,” Detgen said. “And I think that’s due to the enforcement efforts of the officers out here.”

Michigan isn’t alone. The extra enforcement is part of a major multi-state police push on major freeways. Indiana, Illinois and Ohio are also a part of the operation.

Police will be keeping a close eye out on commercial vehicles for things like speeding, following too close, improper lane changes and improper lane use for the next week. Although extra vehicle stops may seem frustrating to drivers, police say these checks benefit drivers in the end.

“Initially they might think that it’s going to be hurtful, honestly it is not -- in the long run with the increased presence everyone starts driving safer. It’s just an instinct,” Detgen said. “If they see us out on the roads they know we’re going to be out there then they’re going to slow down and they’re going to follow the traffic laws that keep us safe.”

“Eyes on 94″ doesn’t just mean that police will be paying extra attention to the roads. They want everyone to keep an eye out as well. They ask that if you do see a commercial vehicle pulled over by police, you should be extra cautious when passing.

“You should slow down and move over preferably move over, but if you can’t slow your speed to at least 10 mph or more just to make sure you’re safe when you’re passing that vehicle,” said Detgen.

