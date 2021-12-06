Eaton Co. school district closes after online threat

VERMONTVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Maple Valley Schools, a district within Eaton County, dismissed students following a threat to the district that was discovered online.

Monday morning a student brought to the administration’s attention rumors of a threat of gun violence against local districts, according to district officials. The administration determined that an early release was the best option to clear children from the buildings as well as to allow space for investigating the threat.

Students who were not able to be released to their parents were kept in a supervised location with food prepared for them until they could be picked up. Staff was sent home for the day, and all events and activities for Monday afternoon were cancelled.

Adding on to the security measures, students were asked to leave their personal possessions behind in case the threat was genuine and a weapon was present, though they will be allowed to pick them up Thursday.

Investigation over the course of the morning revealed that the threat came from social media outside the district, officials said in a release. Officials stressed that students did the right thing in telling administrators about the threat.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Department further investigated.

“We looked into the threat, but after school was released it was determined to be unsubstantiated,” an official from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office told News 10.

Dr. Katherine Bertolini, Superintendent of Maple Valley Schools, send out a public response to the threat.

Bertolini wrote, “While we deeply regret the disruptions to everyone’s day today, we celebrate that we will all be back to school safe and sound tomorrow.”

